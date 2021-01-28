The Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors will face off in a Pacific Division clash at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at PHX Arena. Phoenix is 8-8 overall and 3-4 at home, while Golden State is 10-8 overall and 3-4 on the road. Phoenix is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Warriors odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 219. Before entering any Warriors vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Suns vs. Warriors spread: Suns -1.5

Suns vs. Warriors over-under: 219 points

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors eased past the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, 123-111. James Wiseman scored a career-high 25 points off the bench and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 20 points. Oubre scored 16 points in the third quarter, the most he has ever scored in a quarter in his career. The Warriors have won four of their past six games. A 13-0 third quarter run pushed the Golden State lead to 25 points and put the game out of reach for Minnesota.

The Jan. 15 meeting with the Suns was postponed due to health and safety protocols. Golden State has won 20 of the last 23 meetings with Phoenix. Stephen Curry leads the NBA in total points (499) and 3-pointers made (78), Wiseman is averaging 17.6 points per game in his last five outings.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, Phoenix lost on Wednesday, 102-97 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Phoenix was up 32-17 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Mikal Bridges finished with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court. The Suns have lost three consecutive games and five of their past six. Chris Paul scored 27 pf his season-high 32 points in he second half on Wednesday.

Devin Booker has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury and is out for Thursday's game. In two games since returning to the starting lineup, Jae Crowder is averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. The Suns have made 15-plus 3-pointers in three straight games, tying the longest streak in franchise history.

