Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Cleveland
Current Records: Atlanta 15-40; Cleveland 13-40
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.19 points per game. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after a few days off. The Cavaliers are limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.
The night started off rough for Cleveland on Sunday, and it ended that way, too. They were pulverized by the Los Angeles Clippers 133-92. Cleveland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 73-50. Point guard Darius Garland wasn't much of a difference maker for Cleveland and finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the Orlando Magic on Monday, falling 135-126. The Hawks' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Trae Young, who had 29 points and nine assists, and power forward John Collins, who had 22 points in addition to eight boards.
The losses put the Cavaliers at 13-40 and Atlanta at 15-40. Cleveland is 9-30 after losses this season, Atlanta 12-27.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 234
Series History
Cleveland have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Atlanta.
- Dec 23, 2019 - Cleveland 121 vs. Atlanta 118
- Dec 29, 2018 - Atlanta 111 vs. Cleveland 108
- Oct 30, 2018 - Cleveland 136 vs. Atlanta 114
- Oct 21, 2018 - Atlanta 133 vs. Cleveland 111
- Feb 09, 2018 - Cleveland 123 vs. Atlanta 107
- Dec 12, 2017 - Cleveland 123 vs. Atlanta 114
- Nov 30, 2017 - Cleveland 121 vs. Atlanta 114
- Nov 05, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Cleveland 115
- Apr 09, 2017 - Atlanta 126 vs. Cleveland 125
- Apr 07, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. Cleveland 100
- Mar 03, 2017 - Cleveland 135 vs. Atlanta 130
- Nov 08, 2016 - Atlanta 110 vs. Cleveland 106
- May 08, 2016 - Cleveland 100 vs. Atlanta 99
- May 06, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Atlanta 108
- May 04, 2016 - Cleveland 123 vs. Atlanta 98
- May 02, 2016 - Cleveland 104 vs. Atlanta 93
- Apr 11, 2016 - Cleveland 109 vs. Atlanta 94
- Apr 01, 2016 - Cleveland 110 vs. Atlanta 108
- Nov 21, 2015 - Cleveland 109 vs. Atlanta 97
