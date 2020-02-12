Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Cleveland

Current Records: Atlanta 15-40; Cleveland 13-40

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.19 points per game. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after a few days off. The Cavaliers are limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.

The night started off rough for Cleveland on Sunday, and it ended that way, too. They were pulverized by the Los Angeles Clippers 133-92. Cleveland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 73-50. Point guard Darius Garland wasn't much of a difference maker for Cleveland and finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the Orlando Magic on Monday, falling 135-126. The Hawks' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Trae Young, who had 29 points and nine assists, and power forward John Collins, who had 22 points in addition to eight boards.

The losses put the Cavaliers at 13-40 and Atlanta at 15-40. Cleveland is 9-30 after losses this season, Atlanta 12-27.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 234

Series History

Cleveland have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Atlanta.