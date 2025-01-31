Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Los Angeles 27-20, Charlotte 12-32

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

What to Know

The Hornets will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will challenge the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center.

The Hornets were supposed to head into this contest following a close victory against the Nets, but that's certainly not how things went down on Wednesday. The Hornets suffered a painful 104-83 loss at the hands of the Nets. The matchup marked Charlotte's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Even though they lost, the Hornets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Nets only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, the Clippers earned a 128-116 win over the Spurs on Wednesday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Clippers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kawhi Leonard, who went 11 for 19 en route to 27 points plus seven assists and six rebounds. That's the most assists Leonard has posted since back in March of 2024. Another player making a difference was Ivica Zubac, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 22 rebounds.

Charlotte has been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-32 record this season. As for Los Angeles, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 27-20 record this season.

The Hornets came up short against the Clippers in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 130-118. Thankfully for the Hornets, Paul George (who went 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 41 points plus seven rebounds) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 14-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won all of the games they've played against Charlotte in the last 6 years.