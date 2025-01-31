Who's Playing
Los Angeles Clippers @ Charlotte Hornets
Current Records: Los Angeles 27-20, Charlotte 12-32
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
What to Know
The Hornets will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will challenge the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center.
The Hornets were supposed to head into this contest following a close victory against the Nets, but that's certainly not how things went down on Wednesday. The Hornets suffered a painful 104-83 loss at the hands of the Nets. The matchup marked Charlotte's lowest-scoring match so far this season.
Even though they lost, the Hornets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Nets only pulled down seven.
Meanwhile, the Clippers earned a 128-116 win over the Spurs on Wednesday.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Clippers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kawhi Leonard, who went 11 for 19 en route to 27 points plus seven assists and six rebounds. That's the most assists Leonard has posted since back in March of 2024. Another player making a difference was Ivica Zubac, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 22 rebounds.
Charlotte has been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-32 record this season. As for Los Angeles, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 27-20 record this season.
The Hornets came up short against the Clippers in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 130-118. Thankfully for the Hornets, Paul George (who went 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 41 points plus seven rebounds) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.
Odds
Los Angeles is a big 14-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212 points.
Series History
Los Angeles has won all of the games they've played against Charlotte in the last 6 years.
- Mar 31, 2024 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Charlotte 118
- Dec 26, 2023 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Charlotte 104
- Dec 21, 2022 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Charlotte 105
- Dec 05, 2022 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Charlotte 117
- Jan 30, 2022 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Charlotte 90
- Nov 07, 2021 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Charlotte 106
- May 13, 2021 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Charlotte 90
- Mar 20, 2021 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Charlotte 98
- Oct 28, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Charlotte 96
- Feb 05, 2019 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Charlotte 115