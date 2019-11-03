Watch Knicks vs. Kings: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New York (home) vs. Sacramento (away)

Current Records: New York 1-5; Sacramento 1-5

Last Season Records: New York 17-65; Sacramento 39-43

What to Know

After two games on the road, New York is heading back home. They will take on Sacramento at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. New York is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the match prepared for a fight.

The Knicks needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 104-102. They got a solid performance out of SF Marcus Morris, who shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and nine rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Sacramento escaped with the win by the margin of a single free throw, 102-101. G De'Aaron Fox was the offensive standout of the contest for the Kings, as he had 25 points along with five boards.

Sacramento's victory lifted them to 1-5 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 1-5. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York are stumbling into the game with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 100.8 on average. Sacramento has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Kings.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 215

Series History

Sacramento have won five out of their last eight games against New York.