Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Philadelphia 1-5, Los Angeles 3-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Intuit Dome. Coming off a loss in a game the 76ers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The 76ers are headed into Wednesday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Monday. They fell just short of the Suns by a score of 118-116.

The losing side was boosted by Tyrese Maxey, who posted 32 points. What's more, he also racked up six threes, the most he's had since back in February.

Meanwhile, the Clippers came into Monday's game having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against the Spurs by a score of 113-104 on Monday. The victory was all the more spectacular given Los Angeles was down by 26 with 0:40 left in the first quarter.

The Clippers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Amir Coffey out in front who went 8 for 10 en route to 21 points plus six rebounds. Coffey had some trouble finding his footing against the Thunder on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

The Clippers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive contests dating back to last season.

Philadelphia's defeat dropped their record down to 1-5. As for Los Angeles, their victory ended a six-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 3-4.

The 76ers and the Clippers were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in March, but the 76ers came up empty-handed after a 108-107 loss. Can the 76ers avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 1-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.