WATCH: Manu Ginobili turns back clock with thunderous jam in 1,000th game

Ginobili finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and five assists in Spurs' win over Hornets

Manu Ginobili reached an impressive milestone Friday night, playing in his 1,000th career game as the San Antonio Spurs took on the Charlotte Hornets

Ginobili, however, looked like he was playing in his first game in the middle of the fourth quarter. Controlling the ball near midcourt, he waited for Kyle Anderson to arrive with the pick. Coming off the screen, Ginobili drove straight at a backpedaling Frank Kaminsky, then weaved his way past him into the paint, and rose up for a powerful lefty slam right in the youngster's face.

And boom goes the dynamite. 

That was pretty awesome to see from Ginobili. He has managed to fend off Father Time for a long time, but even the Spurs' magic can't keep him playing forever, so you never know how many more times we'll get to see Manu turn back the clock like he did right here. 

Hopefully we'll see it a few more times this season, but if we don't, this was a pretty awesome slam to close out his highlight reel. 

