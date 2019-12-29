Watch Raptors vs. Thunder: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Raptors vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Toronto
Current Records: Oklahoma City 15-15; Toronto 22-10
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors are getting right back to it as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Toronto was expected to lose against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Raptors wrapped up 2019 with a 113-97 victory over Boston. PG Kyle Lowry and SF Patrick McCaw were among the main playmakers for the Raptors as the former shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and seven assists and the latter had 18 points and eight assists along with seven rebounds. McCaw had trouble finding his footing against Boston this past Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. McCaw's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oklahoma City ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They won 104-102 over the Charlotte Hornets. Oklahoma City PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looked sharp as he had 27 points.
Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (14-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Raptors came up short against the Thunder when the two teams previously met in March, falling 116-109. Can the Raptors avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Raptors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 211
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won five out of their last eight games against Toronto.
- Mar 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Toronto 109
- Mar 20, 2019 - Toronto 123 vs. Oklahoma City 114
- Mar 18, 2018 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Toronto 125
- Dec 27, 2017 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Toronto 107
- Mar 16, 2017 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Toronto 102
- Nov 09, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Mar 28, 2016 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Toronto 100
- Nov 04, 2015 - Toronto 103 vs. Oklahoma City 98
