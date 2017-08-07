WATCH: Shaq tosses in a one-handed shot from long range while sitting down

Shaquille O'Neal was known for a lot of things during his NBA career, but outside shooting was not one of them. In fact, Shaq wasn't known for any kinds of shooting except dunks.

Apparently he's been working on his shot as his latest Instagram post shows. Sitting on the bleachers in what appears to be a high school gym (why he was there, I know not), Shaq leaned back and effortlessly tossed up a shot with one hand.

Swish.

Listen here they call me STEPH HARDEN. I MAKE THE SAME SALARY AS STEPH AND JAMES HARDEN. #YAKKEM #WOP A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Aug 6, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

"Listen here they call me STEPH HARDEN," Shaq wrote in the caption. "I MAKE THE SAME SALARY AS STEPH AND JAMES HARDEN. #YAKKEM #WOP"

Hey, maybe it's time for STEPH HARDEN to make a return to the league if they'll let him take one-handed heaves from the bench.