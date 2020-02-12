Watch Suns vs. Warriors: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Phoenix

Current Records: Golden State 12-42; Phoenix 21-33

What to Know

A Pacific Division battle is on tap between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Phoenix suffered a grim 125-100 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. The Suns were surely aware of their 12.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Shooting guard Devin Booker had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the game between Golden State and the Miami Heat on Monday was not particularly close, with Golden State falling 113-101. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Damion Lee, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 26 points.

Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 7-14 against the spread when favored.

The Suns came up short against Golden State the last time the two teams met in last December, falling 105-96. A big part of Phoenix's success was C Aron Baynes, so Golden State will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Odds

The Suns are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Golden State have won 16 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.