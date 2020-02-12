Watch Suns vs. Warriors: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Suns vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State @ Phoenix
Current Records: Golden State 12-42; Phoenix 21-33
What to Know
A Pacific Division battle is on tap between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Phoenix suffered a grim 125-100 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. The Suns were surely aware of their 12.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Shooting guard Devin Booker had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the game between Golden State and the Miami Heat on Monday was not particularly close, with Golden State falling 113-101. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Damion Lee, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 26 points.
Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 7-14 against the spread when favored.
The Suns came up short against Golden State the last time the two teams met in last December, falling 105-96. A big part of Phoenix's success was C Aron Baynes, so Golden State will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.88
Odds
The Suns are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 16 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.
- Dec 27, 2019 - Golden State 105 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 30, 2019 - Phoenix 121 vs. Golden State 110
- Mar 10, 2019 - Phoenix 115 vs. Golden State 111
- Feb 08, 2019 - Golden State 117 vs. Phoenix 107
- Dec 31, 2018 - Golden State 132 vs. Phoenix 109
- Oct 22, 2018 - Golden State 123 vs. Phoenix 103
- Apr 08, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Phoenix 100
- Apr 01, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Phoenix 107
- Mar 17, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Phoenix 109
- Feb 12, 2018 - Golden State 129 vs. Phoenix 83
- Apr 05, 2017 - Golden State 120 vs. Phoenix 111
- Dec 03, 2016 - Golden State 138 vs. Phoenix 109
- Nov 13, 2016 - Golden State 133 vs. Phoenix 120
- Oct 30, 2016 - Golden State 106 vs. Phoenix 100
- Mar 12, 2016 - Golden State 123 vs. Phoenix 116
- Feb 10, 2016 - Golden State 112 vs. Phoenix 104
- Dec 16, 2015 - Golden State 128 vs. Phoenix 103
- Nov 27, 2015 - Golden State 135 vs. Phoenix 116
