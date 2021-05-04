Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Sacramento 27-37; Oklahoma City 21-44

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.77 points per contest. They are staying on the road Tuesday to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET May 4 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Kings will be seeking to avenge the 112-108 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 27 of last year.

Sacramento didn't have too much trouble with the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Sunday as they won 111-99. Shooting guard Buddy Hield (27 points) was the top scorer for Sacramento.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 123-120 to the Phoenix Suns. Small forward Luguentz Dort had a rough night: he played for 34 minutes with 4-for-19 shooting.

Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 7-14-1 against the spread when favored.

Sacramento's win lifted them to 27-37 while Oklahoma City's loss dropped them down to 21-44. In their victory, Sacramento relied heavily on power forward Marvin Bagley III, who had 23 points in addition to nine rebounds. the Thunder will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won ten out of their last 18 games against Sacramento.