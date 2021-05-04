Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Sacramento 27-37; Oklahoma City 21-44
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.77 points per contest. They are staying on the road Tuesday to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET May 4 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Kings will be seeking to avenge the 112-108 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 27 of last year.
Sacramento didn't have too much trouble with the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Sunday as they won 111-99. Shooting guard Buddy Hield (27 points) was the top scorer for Sacramento.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 123-120 to the Phoenix Suns. Small forward Luguentz Dort had a rough night: he played for 34 minutes with 4-for-19 shooting.
Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 7-14-1 against the spread when favored.
Sacramento's win lifted them to 27-37 while Oklahoma City's loss dropped them down to 21-44. In their victory, Sacramento relied heavily on power forward Marvin Bagley III, who had 23 points in addition to nine rebounds. the Thunder will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Kings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Oklahoma City have won ten out of their last 18 games against Sacramento.
- Feb 27, 2020 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Sacramento 108
- Jan 29, 2020 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Sacramento 100
- Dec 11, 2019 - Sacramento 94 vs. Oklahoma City 93
- Feb 23, 2019 - Sacramento 119 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Dec 19, 2018 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Sacramento 113
- Nov 19, 2018 - Sacramento 117 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Oct 21, 2018 - Sacramento 131 vs. Oklahoma City 120
- Mar 12, 2018 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Sacramento 101
- Feb 22, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Sacramento 107
- Jan 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. Sacramento 88
- Nov 07, 2017 - Sacramento 94 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- Mar 18, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Sacramento 94
- Jan 15, 2017 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Sacramento 118
- Nov 23, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Apr 09, 2016 - Sacramento 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Feb 29, 2016 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. Sacramento 116
- Jan 04, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Dec 06, 2015 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Sacramento 95