WATCH: Warriors' Kevin Durant ejected after two straight technicals
Durant was upset about a non-call at the end of the first half
Kevin Durant's return to the Golden State Warriors' lineup on Thursday night was short-lived. The All-Star forward was tossed from the game in the closing seconds of the first half after complaining about a no-call.
With just over 10 seconds to play in the half, Durant drove to the basket and appeared to be fouled, but there was no whistle. After getting up from the floor, Durant walked toward the ref with his arms out in a questioning manner. He then started to say some words that can't be written here, and was quickly hit with not one, but two technicals.
This is the fifth time that Durant has been ejected this season, which leads the league. Prior to this season, Durant had just two ejections in his entire career.
With these two technicals, Durant is now at 14 for the season. If he gets two more, he will be suspended for one game.
