Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Golden State

Current Records: Brooklyn 28-17; Golden State 23-23

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Golden State Warriors are heading back home. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Chase Center. Golden State is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.91 points per matchup.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-114 this past Friday. Golden State's shooting guard Ty Jerome was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 22 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Brooklyn and the Utah Jazz this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Brooklyn wrapped it up with a 117-106 win on the road. Point guard Kyrie Irving took over for Brooklyn, finishing with 48 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and six dimes along with 11 rebounds.

Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Warriors suffered a grim 143-113 defeat to the Nets in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe Golden State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $90.00

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 7-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.