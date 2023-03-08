The Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 31-34 overall and 15-15 at home, while the Hawks are 32-33 overall and 14-20 on the road. The two franchises played for the first time this season just eight days ago and the Wizards won 119-116 as 7.5-point road underdogs.

However, the Hawks have won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups and have covered the spread in two of their last three games, while the Wizards are 0-2-1 against the number in their last three. Atlanta is favored by 4 points in the latest Wizards vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 236.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 61-30 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,700.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. Hawks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Hawks spread: Wizards +4

Wizards vs. Hawks over/under: 236.5 points

Wizards vs. Hawks money line: Washington +143, Atlanta -170

What you need to know about the Wizards

It was a close one, but on Tuesday the Wizards sidestepped the Detroit Pistons for a 119-117 win. Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal put together a strong performance in the victory with 32 points and seven assists along and seven rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma also had solid games with Porzingis supplying 24 points and Kuzma scoring 23. Washington made 58.0% of its field-goal attempts in the contest and also went 12-for-25 from the 3-point line. It is currently 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, while starting point guard Monte Morris (back) is questionable for Wednesday.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Hawks as they fell 130-128 to the Miami Heat on Monday. Atlanta was up 43-30 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, it had strong showings from point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 23 points and eight assists, and point guard Trae Young, who had 25 points and seven assists.

Atlanta shot 55.4% on the night but was significantly outdone at the 3-point line, shooting 9-for-29 as a team while the Heat went 16-for-29. There was also an enormous free-throw disparity with the Hawks shooting 17-for-23 while the Heat went 32-for-37.

How to make Hawks vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations.

So who wins Wizards vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.