The Toronto Raptors will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 29-32 overall and 14-13 at home, while the Raptors are 31-32 overall and 11-19 on the road. Toronto has won and covered the spread in each of its last three head-to-head matchups with Washington, but the two franchises haven't met in over a year.

On the season, neither team has been profitable against the spread with the Raptors going 31-32 against the number while the Wizards are 29-30. Toronto is favored by 2 points in the latest Wizards vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 223. Before entering any Raptors vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 57-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. Raptors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Raptors spread: Wizards +2

Wizards vs. Raptors over/under: 223 points

Wizards vs. Raptors money line: Washington +110, Toronto -130

Wizards vs. Raptors picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Wizards

On Tuesday, Washington narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Atlanta Hawks 119-116. It was another big night for Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 37 points and seven assists. Washington also got a strong performance from Kyle Kuzma, who poured in 28 points.

Beal and Kuzma combined to put up 56 shots in the victory, while the rest of the Washington roster only took 41 shots combined with no other player registering double-digit shot attempts. So, can Toronto take away either of those options given Washington's level of dependency? One fewer option that the Raptors won't have to contend with is starting point guard Monte Morris who is out with back soreness.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Toronto beat the Chicago Bulls 104-98 on Tuesday. Power forward Pascal Siakam (20 points) and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (19 points) were the top scorers for Toronto.

The Raptors only shot 40.4% from the floor in the win but were able to overcome their shooting woes by dominating the rebounding battle (47-35) and the turnover battle (19-11). They'll hope to use their length similarly to create pressure in the passing lanes and crash the glass on Thursday.

How to make Raptors vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wizards vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.