The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Thunder are 20-39 overall and 9-20 at home, while Washington is 25-33 overall and 11-17 on the road. The Wizards won the first meeting of the season on April 19, 119-107.

Thunder vs. Wizards spread: Thunder +10

Thunder vs. Wizards over-under: 231.5 points

Thunder vs. Wizards money line: Washington -550, OKC +425



What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City fell 122-116 to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Darius Bazley led the Thunder with 26 points. OKC has lost 12 consecutive games. It is the Thunder's longest losing streak since 2008.

Moses Brown is averaging 8.8 rebounds and 8.9 points in his last 10 games. Oklahoma City's opponents have averaged 120.7 points in its past 10 games. Luguentz Dort (hip) is questionable for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, Washington topped the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, 118-114. Bradley Beal posted a double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds. The Wizards have a half game lead for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. Washington has won six consecutive games.

Westbrook has triple-doubled in nine of his last 10 games. He played for the Thunder from 2008-19, winning two scoring and assists titles and an NBA MVP award in 2017. Rui Hachimura (knee) is out for Friday's game.

