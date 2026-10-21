The 2026 NFL season is in full swing, and teams across the league will be given a bye week at some point during the year. The NFL schedule is 18 weeks long, but every team plays just 17 games. NFL bye weeks began in Week 5 and run all the way through Week 14. You can check out the full list of 2026 NFL bye weeks for all 32 teams. It's perfect for planning your Fantasy football lineups or making sports betting picks throughout the 2026 NFL season. Bet the NFL with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets with a $5+ bet over five days:

2026 NFL Bye Week Schedule

Week 5

Carolina Panthers

Kansas City Chiefs

Bet on the NFL with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet right here:

Week 6

Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Week 7

Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers

Washington Commanders

Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Week 8

Houston Texans

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers

Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for the bet365 promo code CBSBET365:

Week 9

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans

Bet on the NFL at Hard Rock Bet and get $500 in No Sweat Bets with a $5+ wager:

Week 10

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets for NFL betting here:

Week 11

Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Rams

New England Patriots

Seattle Seahawks

Bet on the NFL with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet right here:

Week 12

No teams on bye

Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Week 13

Baltimore Ravens

Indianapolis Colts

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets

Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Week 14

Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys

Bet on the NFL at Hard Rock Bet and get $500 in No Sweat Bets with a $5+ wager:

Responsible gaming



Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.