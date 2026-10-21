The 2026 NFL season is in full swing, and teams across the league will be given a bye week at some point during the year. The NFL schedule is 18 weeks long, but every team plays just 17 games. NFL bye weeks began in Week 5 and run all the way through Week 14. You can check out the full list of 2026 NFL bye weeks for all 32 teams. It's perfect for planning your Fantasy football lineups or making sports betting picks throughout the 2026 NFL season. Bet the NFL with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets with a $5+ bet over five days:
2026 NFL Bye Week Schedule
Week 5
- Carolina Panthers
- Kansas City Chiefs
Bet on the NFL with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet right here:
Week 6
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:
Week 7
- Buffalo Bills
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Washington Commanders
Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:
Week 8
- Houston Texans
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- San Francisco 49ers
Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for the bet365 promo code CBSBET365:
Week 9
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tennessee Titans
Bet on the NFL at Hard Rock Bet and get $500 in No Sweat Bets with a $5+ wager:
Week 10
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets for NFL betting here:
Week 11
- Atlanta Falcons
- Cleveland Browns
- Green Bay Packers
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
- Seattle Seahawks
Bet on the NFL with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet right here:
Week 12
No teams on bye
Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:
Week 13
- Baltimore Ravens
- Indianapolis Colts
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:
Week 14
- Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys
Bet on the NFL at Hard Rock Bet and get $500 in No Sweat Bets with a $5+ wager:
Responsible gaming
Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.