2018 NFL Mock Draft: Browns land Sam Darnold and Saquon Barkley; Packers get a pass rusher

While the draft remains a month away, with the combine finished and free agency underway, there's a much clearer picture of what NFL teams will need to address in the draft this year. We also know that at least two quarterbacks will go in the top five, if not three or maybe even four.

And that's the ultimate wild card when trying to put together a mock draft. Teams like the Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals could look to move up into the top five to grab their QB, but there's no guarantee the Giants or Browns are willing to move down.

All of which leads to a big change in my latest mock draft. In my original projection I had the Browns taking Saquon Barkley No. 1 and then getting their QB at No. 4, but with the Jets declaring their intentions by moving up to No. 3, the Browns have to change their gameplan up a bit.

1. Cleveland Browns

Sam Darnold, QB, USC: Before the Jets gave up so much to move to No. 3 the Browns could have flirted with the idea of not taking their QB here, but at No. 4 instead. They can no longer risk it and instead take Darnold here.

2. New York Giants

Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State: There's always the chance the Giants could trade this pick if someone offers a king's ransom, but I see them picking up the best pass-rusher in this draft after trading Jason Pierre-Paul to Tampa.

3. New York Jets (from IND)

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: I can't be sure which QB the Jets are taking here, but it's pretty clear they'll be taking one.

4. Cleveland Browns (from HOU)

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State: Well, whaddya know? The Browns were able to take their QB at No. 1 and still get Barkley at No. 4. That's a pretty good first round.

5. Denver Broncos

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming: Case Keenum is the ideal stopgap QB, and his signing won't do anything to keep the Broncos from looking for their long-term answer here.

6. Indianapolis Colts (from NYJ)

Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame: The Colts were hoping Chubb would fall to them here, and there's a chance they could trade this pick to somebody looking to get a QB. If neither of those things happens, they take Nelson to improve their offensive line.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama: There's some question as to whether Fitzpatrick is a corner or safety in the NFL, but nobody doubts the talent.

8. Chicago Bears

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia: The Bears have addressed needs at WR and CB in free agency, but still need someone to play ILB in their 3-4 scheme.

9. San Francisco 49ers

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State: The Niners signed Richard Sherman, but still need help at corner. They take Ward, who might just be the best pure cover corner in this draft.

10. Oakland Raiders

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech: He's young, and there's a lot of projection to him at this point, but Edmunds has a chance to be a monster.

11. Miami Dolphins

Vita Vea, DL, Washington: After losing Ndamukong Suh, the Dolphins draft a potential replacement, and one that doesn't cost nearly as much.

12. Buffalo Bills (from CIN)

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: I've no doubt the Bills will try to trade up to the top four, but if they fail to make a deal they can still land Mayfield here at 12.

13. Washington Redskins

Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa: A Bashaud Breeland replacement who could prove to be a better playmaker in the Washington secondary.

14. Green Bay Packers

Marcus Davenport, DL, UTSA: This could be the perfect spot for Davenport, both in the round and landing place. He's somewhat of a project but could give the Packers a boost on the outside while allowing them to move Clay Matthews inside.

15. Arizona Cardinals

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: Another team that could look to move up. The Cardinals will take a QB at some point, and Jackson is an intriguing prospect, and one who can take some time to learn while Sam Bradford starts in 2018.

16. Baltimore Ravens

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama: I don't think Ridley is the type of true No. 1 receiver in the NFL, but he's still a major upgrade to Baltimore's receiver corps.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Connor Williams, OT, Texas: Phil Rivers could use some help at tackle, and Williams is the best prospect available in this class.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU: The Seahawks could go a hundred different directions here. In this mock exercise, with what's left on the board, I see them giving Russell Wilson a weapon.

19. Dallas Cowboys

Derwin James, S, Florida State: The Cowboys have been connected to Seattle's Earl Thomas, but why give up draft picks on him when they could just use their first on James?

20. Detroit Lions

Da'Ron Payne, DL, Alabama: Payne would give the Lions some needed help in the interior of their defensive line.

21. Cincinnati Bengals (from BUF)

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama: The Bengals addressed a need on the OL when they traded down with Buffalo, and now they fill a need at LB with Evans.

22. Buffalo Bills (from KC)

Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia: The Bills got their QB earlier, and now need to go about finding guys to help protect him.

23. Los Angeles Rams

Harold Landry, DL, Boston College: The Rams are doing everything they can to make a scary defense even more terrifying, but they still lack true pass-rushers. Enter Harold Landry.

24. Carolina Panthers

Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville: The Panthers need to upgrade at corner, and this draft has plenty of depth. Alexander is a great start at No. 24.

25. Tennessee Titans

Billy Price, C, Ohio State: Price is listed as a center, but can play guard as well. The Titans need help on the interior of their OL.

26. Atlanta Falcons

Maurice Hurst, DL, Michigan: If Hurst is cleared medically, this is a steal for the Falcons. If not, I still see the Falcons taking a defensive lineman here.

27. New Orleans Saints

Taven Bryan, DL, Florida: The defensive line is the Saints' biggest need to address, and with the best pass-rushers off the board, they take Bryan to help the middle of the line.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State: Vander Esch is a versatile LB the Steelers can use to their advantage.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma: This is excellent value for the Jaguars late in the first round.

30. Minnesota Vikings

Mike Hughes, CB, UCF: The Vikings have a more pressing need on their OL, but Hughes would be too interesting a player for them to pass up here.

31. New England Patriots

Arden Key, LB, LSU: Teams have questions about Key, but he has plenty of talent. Bill Belichick will do everything he can to take advantage of it.

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado: Oliver would have an excellent chance to step in and be a starter for the Eagles on Day 1.