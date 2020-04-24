2020 NFL Draft grades: Giants get a 'B+' for selecting tackle Andrew Thomas at No. 4 overall
Here's what you need to know about the Georgia tackle after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Giants selected Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Thomas, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
4. New York Giants: B+
Pete Prisco: He's the best tackle in this draft class. I think he's the cleanest tackle. This kid's going to be a longtime starter on the left side. This year, he'll start on the right.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Andrew Thomas is a safe pick for the Giants. He has plenty of big game experience, plenty of left tackle experience, and he's missed just one game. He's a very good option to protect Daniel Jones' blindside and pop open holes for Saquon Barkley.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Branden Albert
Best trait: Consistency
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Georgia
Strengths
- Four-year starter who has improved each season
- Can play both LT or RT
- Flexibility and athleticism makes him a natural fit for LT in the NFL
Weaknesses
- Footwork is sometimes sloppy
- Can struggle against speed rushers
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|5.22
