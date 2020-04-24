2020 NFL Draft grades: Giants get a 'B+' for selecting tackle Andrew Thomas at No. 4 overall

The Giants selected Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Thomas, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

4. New York Giants: B+

Pete Prisco: He's the best tackle in this draft class. I think he's the cleanest tackle. This kid's going to be a longtime starter on the left side. This year, he'll start on the right.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Andrew Thomas is a safe pick for the Giants. He has plenty of big game experience, plenty of left tackle experience, and he's missed just one game. He's a very good option to protect Daniel Jones' blindside and pop open holes for Saquon Barkley.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Branden Albert

Best trait: Consistency

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Georgia 6-5 1/8 315 10 2/8 36 1/8 83 4/8

Strengths

Four-year starter who has improved each season

Can play both LT or RT

Flexibility and athleticism makes him a natural fit for LT in the NFL

Weaknesses

Footwork is sometimes sloppy

Can struggle against speed rushers