2020 NFL Draft grades: Giants get a 'B+' for selecting tackle Andrew Thomas at No. 4 overall

Here's what you need to know about the Georgia tackle after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Giants selected Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Thomas, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

4. New York Giants: B+

Pete Prisco: He's the best tackle in this draft class. I think he's the cleanest tackle. This kid's going to be a longtime starter on the left side. This year, he'll start on the right.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Andrew Thomas is a safe pick for the Giants. He has plenty of big game experience, plenty of left tackle experience, and he's missed just one game. He's a very good option to protect Daniel Jones' blindside and pop open holes for Saquon Barkley.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Branden Albert
Best trait: Consistency

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Georgia 6-5 1/8 315 10 2/8 36 1/8 83 4/8

 Strengths  

  • Four-year starter who has improved each season
  • Can play both LT or RT
  • Flexibility and athleticism makes him a natural fit for LT in the NFL

Weaknesses 

  • Footwork is sometimes sloppy
  • Can struggle against speed rushers
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
5.22 21 30.5 109 7.58 4.66

