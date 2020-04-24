2020 NFL Draft grades: Raiders get a 'B' for selecting Damon Arnette at No. 19 overall

The Raiders selected Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette with the No. 19 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Arnette, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

19. Las Vegas Raiders: B

Pete Prisco: He was on my Better-Than Team. I didn't think he would go this high, but I guess he was on the Raiders' Better-Than Team. He's a little grabby in his technique. I think he's a South Florida kid with an attitude. I don't think there's a significant difference between him and Okudah.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Damon Arnette was a total shocker. Didn't think he was a first-round caliber cornerback. I suspect defenses will go after him pretty quickly while he lines up opposite Trayvon Mullen. That could lead to some potential stats, but I wouldn't sink a significant pick into him. Take him late in any IDP format.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Darqueze Dennard

Best trait: Physicality, awareness, ball skills

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Ohio State 5-11 5/8 195 9 1/8 30 74 1/2

Strengths

Physical with extensive press-man experience

Outstanding mirroring ability thanks to good athleticism

Routinely looks for/finds the football as it arrives

Weaknesses

A little overly grabby

Checks the speed box just not a burner

Steady career never truly dominated until senior year