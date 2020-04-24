2020 NFL Draft grades: Raiders get a 'B' for selecting Damon Arnette at No. 19 overall
Here's what you need to know about the Ohio State cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Raiders selected Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette with the No. 19 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Arnette, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
19. Las Vegas Raiders: B
Pete Prisco: He was on my Better-Than Team. I didn't think he would go this high, but I guess he was on the Raiders' Better-Than Team. He's a little grabby in his technique. I think he's a South Florida kid with an attitude. I don't think there's a significant difference between him and Okudah.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Damon Arnette was a total shocker. Didn't think he was a first-round caliber cornerback. I suspect defenses will go after him pretty quickly while he lines up opposite Trayvon Mullen. That could lead to some potential stats, but I wouldn't sink a significant pick into him. Take him late in any IDP format.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Darqueze Dennard
Best trait: Physicality, awareness, ball skills
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Ohio State
Strengths
- Physical with extensive press-man experience
- Outstanding mirroring ability thanks to good athleticism
- Routinely looks for/finds the football as it arrives
Weaknesses
- A little overly grabby
- Checks the speed box just not a burner
- Steady career never truly dominated until senior year
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.56
