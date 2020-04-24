2020 NFL Draft grades: Raiders get a 'B' for selecting Damon Arnette at No. 19 overall

Here's what you need to know about the Ohio State cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Raiders selected Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette with the No. 19 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Arnette, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

Get live coverage on every pick, plus instant grades and analysis from our NFL experts. Follow our Live 2020 NFL Draft Tracker now!

19. Las Vegas Raiders: B

Pete Prisco: He was on my Better-Than Team. I didn't think he would go this high, but I guess he was on the Raiders' Better-Than Team. He's a little grabby in his technique. I think he's a South Florida kid with an attitude. I don't think there's a significant difference between him and Okudah.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Damon Arnette was a total shocker. Didn't think he was a first-round caliber cornerback. I suspect defenses will go after him pretty quickly while he lines up opposite Trayvon Mullen. That could lead to some potential stats, but I wouldn't sink a significant pick into him. Take him late in any IDP format.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Darqueze Dennard
Best trait: Physicality, awareness, ball skills

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Ohio State5-11 5/8 1959 1/8 3074 1/2

 Strengths  

  • Physical with extensive press-man experience
  • Outstanding mirroring ability thanks to good athleticism
  • Routinely looks for/finds the football as it arrives

Weaknesses 

  • A little overly grabby
  • Checks the speed box just not a burner
  • Steady career never truly dominated until senior year
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.56n/an/an/an/an/a

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW