2020 NFL Draft grades: Saints get an 'A' for selecting Cesar Ruiz at No. 24 overall
Here's what you need to know about the Michigan center after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Saints selected Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Ruiz, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
24. New Orleans Saints: A
Pete Prisco: I love this player. Would go to the Pro Bowl for seven or eight years as a center. But where is he going to play for the Saints? I thought he'd be a great center, but he'll probably play right guard for them. Good player, but strange pick by the Saints.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: The rich get richer -- New Orleans' offensive line was already one of the better front fives in football, but the addition of Cesar Ruiz just makes them that much better. It really doesn't change much for the Saints' skill-position players in Fantasy, but it does make Alvin Kamara's job easier to do.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Cody Whitehair
Best trait: Impressive athleticism, polished run-game blocker
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Michigan
Strengths
- Athleticism pops on film right away
- Snaps out of his stance and has light feet
- Run game specialist
- Adequately aware of stunts and can get there
- Mostly solid anchor
Weaknesses
- Can play a bit high and get outleveraged
- Power fluctuates, but it's mostly area in which he needs to improve
- Decently susceptible to getting bull rushed
- Doesn't have long arms and a ton of pop in his punch
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|5.08
