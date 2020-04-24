2020 NFL Draft grades: Titans get a 'B+' for selecting Isaiah Wilson at No. 29 overall

Here's what you need to know about the Georgia tackle after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Titans selected Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Wilson, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

29. Tennessee Titans: B+

Pete Prisco: I think this is a good pick. This is a massive right tackle on a team that needs a massive right tackle. This kid is a mauler in the run game and he's perfect for what the Titans want to do.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: I get the pick by the Titans -- Isaiah Wilson fills a need at right tackle. He's a good run blocker with massive size. It's a great pick for Derrick Henry's stock. Enough to take him in the top five overall? No. But still a good pick.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: La'el Collins
Best trait: Size, length, brute strength

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Georgia 6-6 4/8 350 10 2/8 35 4/8 84 3/8

 Strengths  

  • Gigantic but moves like he's much smaller
  • Effective on combo blocks
  • Strong anchor
  • Enough athleticism to recover if initially beaten
  • Brute strength in pass protection and for run game

Weaknesses 

  • Not always on time with his punches
  • Some speed-to-power rushers can get underneath him and drive him back
  • Speed rushers will give him some problems around the corner
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
5.32 26 29 111 8.26 5.07

