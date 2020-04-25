2020 NFL Draft: Saints pick Adam Trautman, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Saints traded up to select Dayton tight end Adam Trautman with the No. 105 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Trautman, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

105. New Orleans Saints: B+

Chris Trapasso: Trautman can separate in the NFL due to quickness. Strong hands. Plays to his size and faster than he timed in the 40 at the combine. Looks like your classic Saints tight end.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Drew Sample

Best trait: Dynamic athleticism, high-point flashes

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Dayton 6-5 255 9 4/8 32 5/8 78

Strengths

On the field, an above-average athlete for TE position

Ran variety of multi-cut routes very effectively

Decently explosive after the catch

Some contested-catch skill

Weaknesses

Has a tendency to hop off the line of at the top of his route

Played against lesser competition

Drops appear on film more than you'd like for a TE

Effectiveness as blocker maybe due to smaller defenders at his level

Ran slower than expected at combine

