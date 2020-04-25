2020 NFL Draft: Saints pick Adam Trautman, draft grade, scouting report and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Dayton tight end after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Saints traded up to select Dayton tight end Adam Trautman with the No. 105 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Trautman, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
105. New Orleans Saints: B+
Chris Trapasso: Trautman can separate in the NFL due to quickness. Strong hands. Plays to his size and faster than he timed in the 40 at the combine. Looks like your classic Saints tight end.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Drew Sample
Best trait: Dynamic athleticism, high-point flashes
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Dayton
Strengths
- On the field, an above-average athlete for TE position
- Ran variety of multi-cut routes very effectively
- Decently explosive after the catch
- Some contested-catch skill
Weaknesses
- Has a tendency to hop off the line of at the top of his route
- Played against lesser competition
- Drops appear on film more than you'd like for a TE
- Effectiveness as blocker maybe due to smaller defenders at his level
- Ran slower than expected at combine
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.80
