2020 NFL Draft: Saints pick Adam Trautman, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

Here's what you need to know about the Dayton tight end after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Saints traded up to select Dayton tight end Adam Trautman with the No. 105 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Trautman, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

105. New Orleans Saints: B+

Chris Trapasso: Trautman can separate in the NFL due to quickness. Strong hands. Plays to his size and faster than he timed in the 40 at the combine. Looks like your classic Saints tight end.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Drew Sample
Best trait: Dynamic athleticism, high-point flashes

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Dayton 6-5 2559 4/8 32 5/8 78

 Strengths  

  • On the field, an above-average athlete for TE position
  • Ran variety of multi-cut routes very effectively
  • Decently explosive after the catch
  • Some contested-catch skill

Weaknesses 

  • Has a tendency to hop off the line of at the top of his route
  • Played against lesser competition
  • Drops appear on film more than you'd like for a TE
  • Effectiveness as blocker maybe due to smaller defenders at his level
  • Ran slower than expected at combine  
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.8018 34.5 1146.78 4.27

