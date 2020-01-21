2020 NFL Draft: Titans team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch for Tennessee

The Tennessee Titans' remarkable playoff run with Ryan Tannehill working the play-action game and Derrick Henry bulldozing defenses came to an end in Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game, but with Tannehill likely to be retained, the franchise is in a much better spot than where it was with Marcus Mariota.

With a few more defensive pieces, the Titans can again be a legitimate contender in 2020 and beyond.

Here's what you need to know about the Tennessee Titans and the 2020 NFL Draft.

2020 draft picks

Round 1: Tennessee

Round 2: Tennessee

Round 3: Tennessee

Round 4: None

Round 5: Tennessee

Round 6: Tennessee

Round 7: Cleveland

Biggest offseason needs

Cornerback

Edge rusher

Offensive tackle

Interior offensive line

Quarterback

Running back

Linebacker

Defensive line

Wide receiver

Prospects to watch

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

The underclassman from Utah is an instinctive, physical cornerback with high-end athleticism and speed to run with receivers down the field. He has plenty of experience on the outside and in man coverage, both of which are pluses on his draft resume. While his interception total dipped from four to two in 2018, he defended 11 passes to just four in 2018.

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

If the Titans want to go edge rusher in Round 1, Gross-Matos could be available when they pick, and he has the size, length, and athleticism to be an ideal bookend to Harold Landry. The Penn State star improved in each of his three years with the Nittany Lions and will instantly boost Tennessee's run-stopping efforts. His pass-move arsenal has clearly developed too.

Logan Stenberg, IOL, Kentucky

Likely available on the second or third day of the draft, Stenberg is a Titans-type of offensive lineman in that he absolutely demolishes defensive linemen in the run game with outstanding leverage and flat-out overwhelming power. Plus, he got plenty of run-blocking practice this season with Lynn Bowden as Kentucky's designed-run based quarterback.