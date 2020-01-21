2020 NFL Draft: Titans team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch for Tennessee
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Titans fans to turn their attention to the draft
The Tennessee Titans' remarkable playoff run with Ryan Tannehill working the play-action game and Derrick Henry bulldozing defenses came to an end in Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game, but with Tannehill likely to be retained, the franchise is in a much better spot than where it was with Marcus Mariota.
With a few more defensive pieces, the Titans can again be a legitimate contender in 2020 and beyond.
Here's what you need to know about the Tennessee Titans and the 2020 NFL Draft.
2020 draft picks
- Round 1: Tennessee
- Round 2: Tennessee
- Round 3: Tennessee
- Round 4: None
- Round 5: Tennessee
- Round 6: Tennessee
- Round 7: Cleveland
Biggest offseason needs
- Cornerback
- Edge rusher
- Offensive tackle
- Interior offensive line
- Quarterback
- Running back
- Linebacker
- Defensive line
- Wide receiver
Prospects to watch
Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
The underclassman from Utah is an instinctive, physical cornerback with high-end athleticism and speed to run with receivers down the field. He has plenty of experience on the outside and in man coverage, both of which are pluses on his draft resume. While his interception total dipped from four to two in 2018, he defended 11 passes to just four in 2018.
Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
If the Titans want to go edge rusher in Round 1, Gross-Matos could be available when they pick, and he has the size, length, and athleticism to be an ideal bookend to Harold Landry. The Penn State star improved in each of his three years with the Nittany Lions and will instantly boost Tennessee's run-stopping efforts. His pass-move arsenal has clearly developed too.
Logan Stenberg, IOL, Kentucky
Likely available on the second or third day of the draft, Stenberg is a Titans-type of offensive lineman in that he absolutely demolishes defensive linemen in the run game with outstanding leverage and flat-out overwhelming power. Plus, he got plenty of run-blocking practice this season with Lynn Bowden as Kentucky's designed-run based quarterback.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Draft order: See the top 30 picks
See who owns the first 30 picks of next year's NFL Draft with the divisional round in the books
-
Simmons is the ultimate chess piece
The Clemson star, who has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, is truly position-less but special
-
How Etienne's return affects NFL Draft
Taking a deep dive on the running back draft class after Travis Etienne's decision to return...
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
Senior Bowl primer: Everything to know
Justin Herbert and many other top prospects will participate in the Senior Bowl
-
Draft: No reason to downgrade Lawrence
The Clemson star should be one of the first to hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft