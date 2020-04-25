2020 NFL Draft: Vikings pick Ezra Cleveland, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Vikings selected Boise State offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland with the No. 58 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Cleveland, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

58. Minnesota Vikings: A-

Chris Trapasso: Perfect fit in Vikings zone-blocking scheme because of his high-level short-area athleticism. Stellar pass-blocking technician. Needs to get stronger. Fills major need too.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Andre Dillard

Best trait: High-upside player

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Boise St. 6-6 311 9 33 3/8 80 3/8

Strengths

One of most athletic OTs in class

Gets to second level with ease

Stays patient and in-balance in pass protection

Weaknesses

Needs to get stronger

Lack of strength sometimes shows up in run blocking

Lack of competition is a concern

