2020 NFL Draft: Vikings pick Ezra Cleveland, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

Here's what you need to know about the Boise State tackle after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Vikings selected Boise State offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland with the No. 58 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Cleveland, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

Get live coverage on every pick, plus instant grades and analysis from our NFL experts. Follow our Live 2020 NFL Draft Tracker now!

58. Minnesota Vikings: A-

Chris Trapasso: Perfect fit in Vikings zone-blocking scheme because of his high-level short-area athleticism. Stellar pass-blocking technician. Needs to get stronger. Fills major need too.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Andre Dillard
Best trait: High-upside player

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Boise St. 6-6 311 9 33 3/8 80 3/8

 Strengths  

  • One of most athletic OTs in class
  • Gets to second level with ease
  • Stays patient and in-balance in pass protection

Weaknesses 

  • Needs to get stronger
  • Lack of strength sometimes shows up in run blocking
  • Lack of competition is a concern
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.93 30 30 111 7.26 4.46

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW