2020 NFL Draft: Vikings pick Ezra Cleveland, draft grade, scouting report and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Boise State tackle after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Vikings selected Boise State offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland with the No. 58 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Cleveland, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
58. Minnesota Vikings: A-
Chris Trapasso: Perfect fit in Vikings zone-blocking scheme because of his high-level short-area athleticism. Stellar pass-blocking technician. Needs to get stronger. Fills major need too.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Andre Dillard
Best trait: High-upside player
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Boise St.
Strengths
- One of most athletic OTs in class
- Gets to second level with ease
- Stays patient and in-balance in pass protection
Weaknesses
- Needs to get stronger
- Lack of strength sometimes shows up in run blocking
- Lack of competition is a concern
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.93
