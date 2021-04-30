The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with the seventh overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Waddle, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
6. Dolphins: B
Pete Prisco: I see him as a Tyreek Hill-type of player. He will help Tua Tagovailoa a lot with his ability to stretch the field.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: The Dolphins need a long-term answer at receiver, and Jaylen Waddle gives them that. He's an electric, violent playmaker who makes up for his smallish stature with speed and suddenness. He's not exactly a physical receiver -- he gets yards after catch with his feet, not his muscle -- but he's perfect for what they need in terms of a big-play threat. One last note: I'm in the middle of researching what it takes for quarterbacks to break out, and one of the keys is an impact receiver linking up with the passer. This checks that box for Tua Tagovailoa.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Tyreek Hill
Best trait: Overall athleticism
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand Size
|Arm Length
|Wingspan
Alabama
5'9 1/2
180
9 1/8
30 3/8
74 5/8
Strengths
- Elite-level suddenness and speed
- Outstanding YAC ability born out of his traits and refined during his time spent as a returner
- Serious jump-ball talent because of his vertical and strong hands
Weaknesses
- On the smaller side
- Was never "the guy" at Alabama, which limited his production
- Coming off a serious ankle injury
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|Three-cone drill
|Short Shuttle
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a