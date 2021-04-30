The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with the seventh overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Waddle, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

6. Dolphins: B

Pete Prisco: I see him as a Tyreek Hill-type of player. He will help Tua Tagovailoa a lot with his ability to stretch the field.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: The Dolphins need a long-term answer at receiver, and Jaylen Waddle gives them that. He's an electric, violent playmaker who makes up for his smallish stature with speed and suddenness. He's not exactly a physical receiver -- he gets yards after catch with his feet, not his muscle -- but he's perfect for what they need in terms of a big-play threat. One last note: I'm in the middle of researching what it takes for quarterbacks to break out, and one of the keys is an impact receiver linking up with the passer. This checks that box for Tua Tagovailoa.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Tyreek Hill

Best trait: Overall athleticism

College Height Weight Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Alabama 5'9 1/2 180 9 1/8 30 3/8 74 5/8

Strengths

Elite-level suddenness and speed

Outstanding YAC ability born out of his traits and refined during his time spent as a returner

Serious jump-ball talent because of his vertical and strong hands

Weaknesses

On the smaller side

Was never "the guy" at Alabama, which limited his production

Coming off a serious ankle injury