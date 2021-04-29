This year's final mock might have been one of the toughest I've ever done.

It's crazy out there in those streets.

With all the rumors and gossip going around the league, most personnel people I talked with say this is a tough year to predict. We know the first two picks — or we think we do — but after that, starting with the uncertainty with the 49ers at No. 3, it's hard to gauge this year's first round.

In my final mock, I have the 49ers taking Alabama's Mac Jones. I don't think it would be the right move to trade up to get Jones in exchange for two first-round picks, but this sounds like a Kyle Shanahan move. Jones is a player some teams considered borderline first-round talent after the college season. So what changed, considering his pro day wasn't great either?

What changed were the whispers that Shanahan liked him. So the media and draft analysts all got in line — as good draft sheep usually do — and followed. I think Jones will be a solid player, but he isn't worth giving up two first-round picks to get.

Ohio State's Justin Fields is my second-ranked quarterback, but -- with the 49ers passing on him -- I have him going in the ninth spot to the Washington Football Team. They would trade their first-round pick (No. 19), a third-round pick this year (No. 82) and a second next year to move up to take Fields in a trade with Denver.

The Broncos still could take a quarterback, but I think they need more picks and more positional help than taking another quarterback to go with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, who they traded to get Wednesday.

I remember when I used to stress out about my mock draft, wondering how many I'd get right, making late calls for late information. I still try and do that as much as possible, but in the end it comes down to trying to use the information I have and the tape to match up players to teams.

If it works, good. If it doesn't, it's on to the second round.

So here it goes.