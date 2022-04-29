One of the best cornerback prospects is off the board, as the Houston Texans selected Derek Stingley Jr. with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Stingley is one of the top players in this class, as he was a two-time first-team All-SEC player. Louisiana's Mr. Football had an immediate impact in college, as he recorded 38 total tackles, 15 passes defended and six interceptions as a freshman while LSU went undefeated and won the national championship in 2019. He allowed just two touchdowns in coverage since the beginning of the 2020 season, but played just 10 games during that span.

Stingley's health moving forward is something to watch, as he missed the majority of the 2021 campaign due to a Lisfranc injury. However, he has a clean bill of health now, and is ready to roll at the next level. His 2019 campaign shows just how effective he can be, as Stingley recorded six interceptions and allowed a 36.2 percent completion rate for quarterbacks targeting him. LSU is considered to be DBU for good reason, and Stingley could be the next great one.

Houston is rebuilding, and part of rebuilding is acquiring that true No.1 cornerback who could potentially turn into a leader for this unit. New head coach Lovie Smith certainly had some input into this decision, as the Texans chose Stingley over Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, and pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Grade: B

Pete Prisco: This doesn't make a lot of sense to me. They play a defense that doesn't put a premium on cornerback, yet they picked one over pass-rusher. Stingley is an outstanding cover corner, but this is a little odd. Pass-rusher or tackle was a better option.

Scouting report

Rating: 92.81 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: A.J. Terrell

Strengths: Prototypical size, speed and athleticism to excel in man coverage. Willing to play downhill and make tackles in the backfield. Fights through blocks. Great hip fluidity to change directions across the field. Gets up to speed quickly. Great stop-start speed.

Weaknesses: Injury history over the past two years is a concern. Below-average arm length. Inconsistent in run support. Tackling form is an issue.

Accolades: