During the college football season, Eric Galko, the Shrine Bowl Director of Football Operations and Player Personnel, will give us his breakout performers from the previous week's action -- the names you should know -- because it's never too early to talk NFL Draft. With college football's Week 9 in the books, let's dive in.

Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

Eric Galko: "Florida State's offense was in control most of the game against Wake Forest, but that didn't stop Travis from making some of his best NFL throws of the entire season. Travis' ability to improvise and finish on the move consistently impresses scouts, but in this game, it was his ability to finish vertically, on digs and deep overs, from the pocket that showcased why he can develop into an NFL starter."

Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

Galko: "Benson is a part of one of the best skill-position groups in the country, and he's had to make the most of the touches he gets each week. In this one, it was an 80-yard screen pass he took for a touchdown that highlighted not only his open-field burst and top-end speed, but his vision and patience as a runner (which he also showed on his 18-yard, multiple missed tackles rushing touchdown too)."

Da'Quan Felton, WR, Virginia Tech

Galko: "Still one of the Northeast area scouts' best-kept secrets, Da'Quan Felton has consistently flashed during what's been an up-and-down Virginia Tech season. Despite the offensive struggles, Felton's length, top-end speed, and confidence downfield to finish has consistently impressed all season. He has the high-end NFL traits to develop into a really strong NFL Draft prospect."

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Galko: "McConkey has slowly worked his way back to his 2022 self, and his play against Florida showed that he's 100% returned to the strong NFL prospect NFL scouts have always believed he was. McConkey not only showed the big-play ability and downfield separation, but the nuance routes and releases from the line that get scouts and NFL receiver coaches alike very bullish on his NFL future."

Joshua Cephus, WR, UTSA

Galko: "With injuries on the offense, Cephus has been one of the consistent playmakers on the UTSA offense, and he's put together a highly impressive season for his NFL future. Despite being a key focus for defenses, Cephus has shown patience as a route runner and burst after catch to create big plays this year, including two 60-plus-yard plays in their win over ECU."

Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Galko: "In a dominant performance by Florida State on both sides of the ball, Verse certainly contributed the most, putting up three sacks and keeping the quarterback under constant pressure. Verse has top-of-the-draft potential, and his ability to win with strong hands and adjustments after first contact, along with elite run defending ability, is why NFL teams are so bullish on Verse's NFL potential."

Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

Galko: "Sixteen pressures. Sixteen for Bralen Trice in the team's win over Arizona State. Trice won with a remarkably quick burst off the line, lateral twitch, and finishing ability once he broke through, finishing with 12 hurries and two sacks. Trice is a prototype speed rusher for the NFL, and if he's near the top of your EDGE rusher rankings yet, he should be."

Tyler Baron, EDGE, Tennessee

Galko: "Baron has been known to be a dynamic, powerful pass rusher for the Tennessee defense, but it was his ability in run fits and finishing on the running back that made the difference in this game. Baron's hand strength and violence off the line allow him to win against guards and tackles at the NFL level and be a versatile defensive lineman early in his NFL career."

Levelle Bailey, LB, Fresno State

Galko: "Bailey is likely not a household name, but he's quietly been one of the best linebackers in the country from a Group of Five program. Against UNLV, he had three tackles for a loss, including on third and goal, and he was consistently penetrating all game, as he's done all season. And to cap it off, he had the game-winning interception with seven seconds left to seal the win in the red zone."

Marcellas Dial, CB, South Carolina

Galko: "The South Carolina defense wasn't at its best this weekend against Texas A&M, but it was one of Marcellas Dial's best coverage games of the season, preventing multiple vertical throws en route to three forced incompletions. Dial has an NFL body type and vertical coverage ability that, despite some team struggles, should make him a highly intriguing cornerback prospect to NFL teams."