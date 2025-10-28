Round 1 - Pick 1 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2184 RUYDS 79 INTS 1 TDS 22 Only eight starts into his career, Simpson's stellar play in the first half of the season has vaulted him up draft boards as the former five-star firmly establishes himself in the conversation to be the first signal-caller selected next April. A cerebral assassin with a rare blend of poise, decisiveness and accuracy, the Saints see shades of a familiar face in the Superdome -- betting that Simpson's developing upside and intangibles can usher in a new era under Kellen Moore.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dante Moore QB Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 1772 RUYDS 131 INTS 4 TDS 19 You could make a strong case that Moore owns the best pure passing traits of any quarterback in this class. At just 20 years old, the former UCLA transfer has taken complete command of Oregon's offense, operating with confidence while completing more than 72% of his throws. After a turbulent start to the season for Justin Fields, the Jets decide to reboot with one of the nation's most talented passers, who's already shown flashes of long-term franchise upside.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 34 REYDS 587 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 6 Arguably one of the cleanest prospects on the board regardless of position, Tate's combination of size, athleticism and efficiency as both a route-runner and receiver make him one of the safest bets in the class. A budding star who's shared the field with Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith during his three seasons in Columbus, the Titans jump at the chance to pair Cam Ward with a polished, pro-ready weapon on the perimeter.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 1923 RUYDS 196 INTS 3 TDS 27 Mendoza has been one of the most efficient and effective quarterbacks in the country this season, completing more than 72% of his passes while leading Indiana to an 8-0 start for the second straight year under Curt Cignetti. A calm operator from the pocket, Mendoza's timing, decision-making and elite-level ball placement make him an ideal fit for an organization where consistent quarterback play has long been elusive.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st There may not be a safer player in next April's draft than Caleb Downs. A three-year starter at both Alabama and Ohio State, Downs brings rare versatility, elite football instincts and the kind of maturity and professionalism that NFL teams rave about. After adding Kenneth Grant to their defensive front last year, the Dolphins turn their attention to the secondary -- landing the defensive face of their franchise in Downs.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Spencer Fano IOL Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st A three-year starter under Kyle Whittingham at Utah, Fano brings one of the most complete and battle-tested résumés of any prospect in the class. For the Giants, priority No. 1 is keeping their franchise quarterback upright, and Fano helps them do exactly that. With 31 career starts under his belt and a polished, pro-ready skill set, don't be surprised if the Utah native is the first offensive lineman off the board in April.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Keldric Faulk DT Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Faulk's combination of length, versatility and athleticism makes him one of the most unique defensive linemen in this class. Still only 21 years old, his year-to-year trajectory points to even more untapped upside ahead. With needs both on the edge and inside, the Auburn standout gives Baltimore a dynamic, scheme-flexible presence who fits the Ravens' physical identity up front.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st A former five-star recruit and one of the pillars behind Miami's identity shift in the trenches, Mauigoa brings a high-floor, plug-and-play presence at either right tackle or guard -- both potential areas of need for Las Vegas. A physical tone-setter who surrendered just one sack a year ago, he's a people mover in the run game and a steady, dependable presence in pass protection. With Ashton Jeanty front of mind, Mauigoa's versatility and immediate value make too much sense for the Raiders to pass on.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 48 REYDS 758 YDS/REC 15.8 TDS 7 Only halfway through the season, Lemon has generated plenty of buzz in league circles, with his playmaking ability taking center stage for the Trojans. Just under 6-foot, the California native plays bigger than his frame, consistently creating explosive plays both from the slot and on the perimeter while serving as a go-to target in the red zone. Although the Cardinals could look elsewhere, general manager Monti Ossenfort gladly turns in the card to pair Lemon with Marvin Harrison Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st A catalyst behind Miami's resurgence under Mario Cristobal, Bain's snap-to-snap impact is hard to duplicate. A versatile pass rusher who can win from anywhere along the front, his relentless motor and raw power consistently show up on tape. Bain's ironman play style makes him the ideal successor to Trey Hendrickson and gives Zac Taylor a foundational piece to pair opposite Shemar Stewart.

Round 1 - Pick 11 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd One of the most productive pass rushers in the country over the past three seasons, Parker has tallied just two sacks in 2025 after racking up 16.5 in his first two years at Clemson. Still, his well-rounded skill set -- the ability to rush the passer and play the run with equal effectiveness -- makes him an ideal fit in Dan Quinn's defense. Parker provides immediate value for a Washington team desperate for a consistent presence off the edge.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 12 Kadyn Proctor IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd There's no questioning Proctor's rare size and physical tools at 6-foot-7 and 366 pounds, but his week-to-week consistency remains a work in progress. The Iowa native flashes dominant traits when his technique and game-plan discipline hold up, showcasing the kind of raw ability teams love to bet on. For Sean McVay and Les Snead, Proctor's upside and physical profile make this a calculated swing worth taking.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Emerging as one of the best players in the country for one of the top defenses in college football, Reese's ability to impact the game at both the first and second levels has him rapidly climbing draft boards. At 6-foot-4, the Ohio State standout pairs excellent length with natural pass-rush ability and untapped potential as an off-ball defender. With a need in the middle of their defense, the Vikings jump at the chance to add a versatile, ascending talent who can anchor their front for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 328 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd A nimble, athletic mover at nearly 330 pounds, Ioane's impact as a run blocker can't be overstated. He pairs excellent size and movement skills with 27 career starts at Penn State, giving him one of the more polished résumés in the class. The Texans' need for stability and toughness up front makes Ioane a logical, high-floor addition for DeMeco Ryans and company as they continue to build around C.J. Stroud and strengthen an offensive line still searching for consistency.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 758 YDS/ATT 6.1 REYDS 197 TDS 12 With two selections in the first round, Jerry Jones and company let the board come to them and opt for the best player available at No. 15. That player is none other than Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love -- one of the most explosive playmakers in college football. His pure playmaking instincts and home-run ability give the Cowboys a dynamic backfield threat to pair with Dak Prescott for the foreseeable future.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st A three-year starter at Clemson, Woods enters the draft as one of the most experienced and reliable prospects regardless of position. A quick-twitch, explosive interior defender with the versatility to slide outside as a pass rusher, Dan Morgan and Dave Canales land a bona fide instant-impact player who injects youth and power alongside Derrick Brown.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 4th A bright spot for LSU's defense this season, the Virginia Tech transfer is arguably playing the best football of any cornerback in the country. Armed with 37 career starts, Delane's blend of patience, experience and coverage instincts make him one of the most Sunday-ready defensive backs in this class. With an immediate need in the secondary, Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson land a polished cover man who fits their scheme from day one.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 18 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st REC 57 REYDS 628 YDS/REC 11 TDS 9 Tyson has quickly turned himself into one of the collegiate game's most respected playmakers under Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Tyson's versatility to operate both out of the slot and on the perimeter gives Kevin Stefanski and Fernando Mendoza an ultra-reliable playmaker with a knack for creating separation and generating yards after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 19 LaNorris Sellers QB South Carolina • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK PAYDS 1356 RUYDS 175 INTS 3 TDS 8 An athletic enigma at the quarterback position, Sellers is the definition of a boom-or-bust prospect. Although his size, athleticism and arm strength are easily apparent, Sellers's lack of consistency in the passing game behind a leaky South Carolina offensive line has the potential to muddy his evaluation when projecting to the next level. While we've seen plenty of "wow" moments from the junior during his time in Columbia, it's the erratic play that Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith will need to have a plan in place to develop.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Trevor Goosby OT Texas • Soph • 6'7" / 312 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Only a redshirt sophomore, Goosby has started 10 games in Austin while appearing in 14 more, flashing elite athletic traits and the upside to become a high-end starter. A favorable situation in San Francisco gives him the time and environment to develop behind a veteran group before potentially taking over for Trent Williams as a cornerstone piece up front.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Caleb Banks DL Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Banks played just one game this season before going down with a foot injury against LSU, but his physical profile still jumps off the page. At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, the Florida native brings rare size, power, and versatility for an interior defender. When healthy, he's flashed the kind of disruptive presence that can take over games. There's some risk here -- but the upside is intriguing enough for Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter to bet on.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 22 REYDS 311 YDS/REC 14.1 TDS 5 There's no shortage of believers in Sadiq among NFL circles, and it's easy to see why. He's a dynamic athlete with natural pass-catching ability and the toughness to hold his own as an in-line blocker. With Travis Kelce nearing the end of his career, Sadiq's versatility and well-rounded skill set make him the perfect long-term answer for Kansas City's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Hood has emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the country after transferring to Knoxville from Colorado this offseason. Possessing ideal length at over 6-foot, the Tennessee standout plays with outstanding urgency and high-level on-ball instincts. With a handful of needs across the roster, Les Snead stays true to his board and takes the best player available.

Round 1 - Pick 24 A'Mauri Washington DL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 330 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Brad Holmes and the Lions always tend to make the most of their selections with a philosophy that leans towards best player available as Oregon's A'Mauri Washington just feels like an ideal option with Detroit DNA. The junior has burst onto the scene for the Ducks this season, showing the quickness and power on the interior that should make him a prized commodity for NFL teams. Although he needs to continue to develop against the run, this fit makes sense for both parties.

Round 1 - Pick 25 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd One of Georgia's most reliable front-seven defenders under Kirby Smart over the past three seasons, Allen flashes elite instincts, processing ability and the physical tools that should put him squarely in the conversation to be the first linebacker selected in April. With Matt Milano set to hit free agency this offseason, the Bills fill a major need while landing one of the most complete defensive prospects in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st McCoy has yet to suit up for Tennessee this season after suffering a torn ACL earlier in the year, but his size, physical traits and strong 2024 production still make him one of the top man-to-man corners in the country. While Seattle could explore other needs like pass rusher or offensive tackle, the opportunity to fill a key position of need with this level of value is one the Seahawks can't afford to overlook.

Round 1 - Pick 27 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK REC 36 REYDS 545 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 9 A highly coveted transfer addition for the Aggies this offseason, Concepcion has been exceptional in his first season in College Station. A physical, run-after-catch receiver with running back instincts once the ball is in his hands, Concepcion's versatility and effectiveness both as a field stretcher and run-after-catch option make him a perfect fit for Sean Payton's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 28 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Bailey is having an extraordinary season in Lubbock, already racking up 10.5 sacks through his first eight weeks as a Red Raider after transferring from Stanford. A quick-twitch, explosive pass rusher with heavy hands, Bailey consistently disrupts the pocket and wins with burst and a heavy motor. He'll need to prove he can hold up as a three-down defender, but the pass-rushing upside may be too enticing for a Buccaneers team searching for juice off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 7th REC 44 REYDS 668 YDS/REC 15.2 TDS 8 Boston's averaging over 15 yards per reception this season in Seattle, as the 6-foot-4, 200-plus-pound target continues to showcase strong hands and the ability to consistently play to his size outside the numbers. A big-bodied receiver who can be moved around in the passing game, the Washington standout offers the kind of versatility who fits perfectly in Josh McDaniels' offense -- giving Drake Maye another dependable and physically imposing target to build around.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Germie Bernard WR Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK REC 38 REYDS 526 YDS/REC 13.8 TDS 8 Howie Roseman has an affinity for drafting the best player available while letting the board come to him, and although receiver might not be the most pressing need for the Birds, Bernard has a play style that just seems to fit Philadelphia. A versatile receiver who's proven to be one of Kalen DeBoer's most valuable commodities, Bernard's dependability and playmaking ability could help elevate Philadelphia's passing game.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 31 Quincy Rhodes Jr. EDGE Arkansas • Jr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th After selecting Jeremiyah Love earlier in this exercise, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys circle back to address the edge with Arkansas pass rusher Quincy Rhodes. At 6-foot-6 and over 275 pounds, Rhodes has continued to ascend for the Razorbacks, flashing the length, athleticism and pass rush ability that jump off the screen. His size and physical profile make him a classic Cowboys swing -- one that could pay off in a big way on Sundays.