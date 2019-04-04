Andre Dillard NFL Draft profile: Everything to know about measurements, strengths, team fits

Andre Dillard is an impressive athlete who started 39 straight games for Washington State. He excels in pass protection though he has limited experience in run blocking because of the offense he played in for Mike Leach.

College career

After appearing in just three games in 2015. Dillard played in 13 games in each of the next three seasons. After allowing nine sacks in his first two seasons as a starter, Dillard allowed just one sack last season while protecting quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Among all FBS offensive tackles in 2018, Williams ranked sixth in Pro Football Focus' pass-blocking-efficiency metric and was in the top 20 in pressure -- inside, outside or bull rush -- allowed.

Combine/pro day results

Measurement Result Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 315 pounds Arms: 33 1/2 inches Hands: 10 inches

Workout Result 40-yard dash: 4.96 Bench press: 24 Vertical jump: 29.0 Broad jump: 118.0 3-cone drill: 7.44 20-yard shuttle: 4.4 60-yard shuttle: --

Strengths/weaknesses

Strengths: Dillard has smooth feet, long arms, a good mirroring technique, and shows he can effortlessly deals with twists/stunts and passing blockers off to other offensive linemen. He also has the athleticism to get out in space on screen passes, and the ability to pull in the run game.

Weaknesses: Played in a pass-heavy offense and was rarely asked to run block. Dillard doesn't have the same anchor as Oklahoma's Cody Ford, Florida's Taylor, West Virginia's Yodny Cajuste or Kansas State's Dalton Risner but is more athletic than they are.

NFL comparison

From CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso:

Terron Armstead. Armstead is more explosive of an athlete than Dillard, which gives context for how gifted the Saints left tackle is, because Dillard was the clearly the most athletic tackle at the combine. However, their styles are very comparable. Armstead wins with sheer quickness to the pass-rushing apex -- where edge rushers either turn the corner or are pushed off it. He's also fantastic with his punch timing and accuracy as a pass blocker. So is Dillard. He fires back into his kick slide and is tremendous with his hands. Because Dillard and Armstead are so fast, they rarely look uncomfortable as pass blockers and get the extra split second needed to sink their hips and anchor if they see a bull rush coming. When Armstead entered the league out of Arkansas Pine-Bluff, he was behind as a run blocker. The same goes for Dillard, who simply didn't get the normal amount of run-game reps in Washington State's Air Raid system.

NFL teams in play to draft Dillard

Bengals: Is Cordy Glenn the long-term answer at left tackle? If not, the Bengals could target Dillard though No. 11 overall might be a little too high.

Dolphins: Ryan Fitzpatrick is the short-term solution at quarterback and he'll need to be protected. Williams, who is a technician, would make perfect sense; Laremy Tunsil is the left tackle but the Dolphins need to upgrade the right side.

Vikings: Kirk Cousins had an uneven debut season for the Vikings. And while he deserved some of the blame, Minnesota's porous offensive line did him no favors.

Texans: Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times last season. Houston has to address the offensive line.

Chargers: Protecting Philip Rivers remains priority No. 1 and Dillard's ability in pass protection would be an attractive option near the bottom of the first round.

Rams: Andrew Whitworth is 37 years old and is entering the final year of his contract. He's been solid at left tackle but the Rams will have to think about his replacement sooner rather than later.