Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 78.62 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Deionte Thompson
Summary:
Brandon Joseph has been a poor tackler at times in his career as a result of taking bad angles to the football and not breaking his feet down in space. He showed improvement in that area last season, but remains a work in progress. The Northwestern transfer has significant ball production over the course of his career and has significant playing experience. Instinctual by nature, Joseph does a good job of finding the football in the air and has good body control to twist and make the catch.
Strengths:
- Instinctual player
- Good body control
- Does a good job of finding the ball in the air
- Went from 20 missed tackles in 2021 to four missed tackles in 2022
Weaknesses:
- Average top-end speed
- Gets stuck at the top of the stem and lacks ideal recovery speed
- Inconsistent tackler over the course of his career