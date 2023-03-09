Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 78.62 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Deionte Thompson

Summary:

Brandon Joseph has been a poor tackler at times in his career as a result of taking bad angles to the football and not breaking his feet down in space. He showed improvement in that area last season, but remains a work in progress. The Northwestern transfer has significant ball production over the course of his career and has significant playing experience. Instinctual by nature, Joseph does a good job of finding the football in the air and has good body control to twist and make the catch.

Strengths:

Instinctual player

Good body control

Does a good job of finding the ball in the air

Went from 20 missed tackles in 2021 to four missed tackles in 2022

Weaknesses: