Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 84.31 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Channing Crowder
Strengths:
Engulfs ball carriers. Good eyes lead him to being around the football often. Great strength and explosive traits. Great communicator. Tough. Smooth change of direction.
Weaknesses:
Struggles coming to balance and space, which leads to missed tackles. Average top-end speed. Capable of getting depth in coverage but question his ability to mirror routes. Gets stuck on blocks too often.
Accolades:
- 2021: All-America third team
- 2021: 142 total tackles (second in FBS)