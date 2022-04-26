Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84.31 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Channing Crowder

Strengths:

Engulfs ball carriers. Good eyes lead him to being around the football often. Great strength and explosive traits. Great communicator. Tough. Smooth change of direction.

Weaknesses:

Struggles coming to balance and space, which leads to missed tackles. Average top-end speed. Capable of getting depth in coverage but question his ability to mirror routes. Gets stuck on blocks too often.

Accolades: