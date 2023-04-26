Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.52 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Josh Robinson

Summary:

Chris Smith is a small, slippery scat back with a unique, upright style. He is very patient behind the line, and although he doesn't run super low to the ground, his super-quick feet allow him to glide laterally away from defenders in the hole. Legit elusive, but he's quicker than he is explosive or fast. He has some juice in the open field, but will not be a HR hitter at the next level. He doesn't have much mileage on his legs, which is clearly a positive. He's not a big pass-catching type, nor someone who will bounce off tacklers in the NFL. His lateral quicks and vision amongst the trees make him a fun late-round prospect.

Strengths:

Very patient finding lanes

Bounce in his step will scare defenders

Minimal carries in college, should be relatively fresh entering NFL

Weaknesses: