Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84.12 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Sean Lee

Strengths:

Wakes up choosing violence. True middle linebacker who fits run gaps. Great top-end speed and natural body movement. Does a great job walling off would-be pass catchers. Does a fantastic job of shooting gaps and applying pressure. Seamless change of direction.

Weaknesses:

Needs to improve coming to balance in space and making tackles. Needs to be more proactive than reactive. Want him to play with fire at all times rather than turning it off and on.

Accolades: