Dante Moore's season is over, and with it, his last opportunity to answer some lingering questions about his NFL future. But here's the thing: The concussion that sidelined Oregon's quarterback is not the biggest concern for teams considering investing a first-round pick in him next April.

"I think they're going to have more questions about the variance in play as opposed to the concussion," former Titans general manager Ran Carthon said Wednesday on the With the First Pick podcast, which we co-host. "The bigger question for NFL teams is going to be what happened this year at Oregon."

And that's where things get complicated.

Moore entered 2026 as my QB1 and the No. 1 overall prospect on my big board. He had the arm talent, accuracy and ability to make throws that easily translate to the NFL. Had he declared for the 2026 draft instead of returning to Oregon, he would've been the second QB off the board after Fernando Mendoza, almost certainly going to the Jets at No. 2 overall.

Instead, Moore returned to Eugene with a chance to cement his status as a top-five pick in 2027. Four games later, he suffered a concussion against USC, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning confirmed this week that his season is over.

Now, NFL teams face a dilemma: How much should they trust the quarterback who looked like a future face of the franchise a year ago when his abbreviated 2026 season magnified some of the questions he returned to school to answer?

The quarterback we thought we knew

Moore's 2025 season was the reason so many people, myself included, were excited about his NFL future. He threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns, helped lead Oregon to the College Football Playoff semifinals and looked comfortable and confident running Will Stein's offense.

He could drive the ball into tight windows, layer passes over defenders and attack vertically with touch and precision. His downfield accuracy was among the best in college football. And when he had time to operate, he looked every bit like an NFL starting quarterback.

But as I wrote before the season, there were reasons to pump the brakes on the idea that Moore was already a finished product.

He wasn't nearly as effective under pressure, and his ability to consistently work beyond his first read remained a work in progress. He could make the spectacular throw, but the routine stuff -- identifying where to go with the football when his first option wasn't available, navigating a collapsing pocket, finding answers when defenses took away his initial plan -- wasn't always as convincing.

That's not unusual for a young quarterback. And returning to Oregon gave Moore a chance to address those issues while chasing a national championship, making a Heisman run and potentially cementing himself as the No. 1 pick in 2027. It was an opportunity to show NFL teams that he had become a more complete player.

Instead, the early returns raised more questions.

In September, I wrote about Moore's struggles against Oklahoma State, a game in which Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker outplayed him in a 39-31 upset. Moore still flashed his ability to push the ball down the field, but he struggled when forced to move beyond his first read.

Moore finished his abbreviated season completing nearly 70% of his passes for 926 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions. On paper, it's hard to complain too much about that stat line. But the tape told a more nuanced story, and Carthon believes NFL teams will want to understand why Moore and Oregon's offense never consistently found their footing.

It's worth noting that the Ducks just fired offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, another reminder that Moore's struggles didn't happen in a vacuum.

We've (sort of) seen this before

There's precedent for quarterbacks missing significant parts of their final college seasons and still hearing their names called early in the NFL Draft.

Sam Bradford played just three games at Oklahoma in 2009 before a shoulder injury ended his season. The Rams drafted him first overall the following spring. Tua Tagovailoa suffered a devastating hip injury late in Alabama's 2019 season, yet Miami still selected him fifth overall in 2020.

Different injuries, different circumstances, but there's a common thread: Both had already shown NFL teams the accuracy and high-level passing ability that made them worth the investment. Bradford, in particular, left an impression on Carthon, who later spent time around the former No. 1 pick in the NFL.

"That guy was freakishly accurate with the football," Carthon said. "You talking about being able to put the ball wherever he wanted to."

Carthon recalled watching Bradford in practice, where his ball placement was just as remarkable as it had been on Saturdays. He believes that accuracy helped convince the Rams that Bradford remained worthy of the first overall selection despite his injury.

Tagovailoa's situation wasn't exactly the same, but his accuracy, anticipation and ability to deliver the football on time had already established him as one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. The hip injury complicated the evaluation, but it didn't totally erase everything teams had already seen.

Moore has similarly impressive throws on his resume. The difference is that his 2026 season ended before he could demonstrate meaningful improvement in the areas that needed work.

And while a concussion requires its own medical evaluation, Carthon doesn't necessarily view Moore's situation through the same lens as Bradford's or Tagovailoa's injury histories.

"I think they're slightly different," he said, noting that Moore hadn't dealt with the same pattern of significant injuries that affected those quarterbacks.

So is Moore still a first-round pick?

That's the $67 million question, particularly in a 2027 quarterback class that entered the season with enormous expectations but hasn't exactly lived up to the summer hype. And here's where things get interesting: Even after Moore's uneven start and the concussion that sidelined him, NFL evaluators hadn't abandoned ship.

Earlier this month, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz spoke with NFL scouts and personnel executives who consistently identified just two quarterbacks as essentially first-round locks: Moore and Miami's Darian Mensah. In fact, Moore was still generally viewed as QB1, even as his draft stock had slipped slightly.

That tells us something. The same people who recognized Moore's struggles weren't suddenly dismissing everything he'd accomplished in 2025. And with so many other highly regarded quarterbacks failing to meet expectations, the options at the top of the class aren't nearly as clear-cut as they appeared in August.

Moore could return to school, although Carthon doesn't expect that. And despite the inconsistency, the injury and the uncertainty surrounding the rest of the quarterback class, the former general manager hasn't changed his opinion about Moore's NFL potential.

When I asked whether Moore would be a first-round pick next April, Carthon didn't hesitate.

"I will say yes," he said. "Because I think once the dust settles and everyone's done making their hot takes and you actually sit back, you watch the tape and you actually know who's coming out in this next draft class ... he'll be one of the top two quarterbacks rated."

Maybe that's the most important takeaway from all of this.

Moore isn't suddenly a different quarterback than he was six months ago. The things he does well haven't just disappeared. But neither have the questions about his consistency, ability to work through progressions and performance under pressure. And with his season over, NFL teams won't get any more answers on the field.

They'll have to decide whether what Moore has already shown them is enough.