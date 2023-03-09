Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 83.62 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Marcedes Lewis
Summary:
Darnell Washington is a jumbo tight end who excels as an in-line blocker and a chain mover. His size and catch radius make him a difficult matchup in contested situations, but his production has been limited. His value lies with his ability to block on the edge, and that could make him more enticing to a team that runs more outside zone.
Strengths:
- Sheer size makes him an additional in-line blocker
- Big, strong hands to make contested catches
- Improved as a blocker
- Wide range to make receptions
Weaknesses:
- Below-average explosion
- Limited production as a pass-catcher
- Tracking the ball downfield