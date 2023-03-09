Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83.62 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Marcedes Lewis

Summary:

Darnell Washington is a jumbo tight end who excels as an in-line blocker and a chain mover. His size and catch radius make him a difficult matchup in contested situations, but his production has been limited. His value lies with his ability to block on the edge, and that could make him more enticing to a team that runs more outside zone.

Strengths:

Sheer size makes him an additional in-line blocker

Big, strong hands to make contested catches

Improved as a blocker

Wide range to make receptions

Weaknesses: