Devin White NFL Draft profile: Everything to know about measurements, strengths, team fits

Devin White is an explosive, physical linebacker who has sideline-to-sideline speed in the mold of Roquan Smith and Rashaan Evans -- both 2018 first-round picks. He'll likely be one of the first 10 players selected and will have a chance to go in the top 5. White's athleticism sets him apart but he'll need to play with more consistency at the next level.

College career

White played in eight games as a freshman and had one sack, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble. As a sophomore, he 4.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss and an interception. And last season, as a junior, White logged three sacks, 12 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

Among all FBS linebackers, White ranked 15th in Pro Football Focus' pass-rush productivity metric but was 70th in tackling efficiency.

Combine/pro day results

Measurement Result Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 237 pounds Arms: 32 1/8 inches Hands: 9 3/4 inches

Workout Result 40-yard dash: 4.42 (unofficial) Bench press: 22 Vertical jump: 39.5 Broad jump: 118.0 3-cone drill: 7.07 20-yard shuttle: 4.17 60-yard shuttle: --

Here's White's blistering 40 time:

Strengths/weaknesses

Strengths: A physical tackler with sideline-to-sideline speed, White is exactly what NFL teams are looking for in a linebacker. He's better as a run stopper than in coverage but his athleticism allows him to make up for any shortcomings in that area.

The closing speed boggles the mind:

LB Devin White with the Sack late in the 4th Quarter. pic.twitter.com/VGSmHfoUO4 — Josh Lemoine (@LsuFBallTruth) September 23, 2018

And even when White isn't getting the sack he's still affecting the play -- by way of penalty:

Here's Devin White impacting the game as a pass rusher without recording a hurry or a sack. Killed Auburn's last two drives by drawing flags. pic.twitter.com/0hHUQVV2Ca — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) September 17, 2018

Weaknesses: Sometimes a step slow on play-action reads -- but can often make up for it with speed, quickness and athleticism. Played a lot of zone at LSU and questions about whether he can evolve into a good man-coverage defender.

NFL comparison

From CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso:

Myles Jack. Like Jack, White is a create-a-player type of linebacker, a chiseled 240-pounder with incendiary athleticism, hard-hitting tendencies, and scary, sideline-to-sideline speed. Both are better at delivering a major jolt to offensive linemen scraping to the second level than they are efficiently shedding them, but the physicality and aggression aspects of their games stand out in every contest. White's tackling and coverage skills improved in 2018 but, like Jack, at times, his engine is revving so much that he arrives on the scene out of control which leads to some misses in space.

NFL teams in play to draft White

Raiders: Oakland has needs all over its defense and while it's likely they could target an edge rusher with the No. 4 overall pick it wouldn't come as a complete surprise if they target White there. Because if they wait until later in the first round (the Raiders have picks No. 24 and No. 27 too) White will be long gone.

Buccaneers: Kwon Alexander signed with the 49ers and the Bucs have needs in the middle of the defense, as well as at pass rusher and offensive line.Taking White fifth overall wouldn't be a stretch.

Jaguars: Jacksonville has bigger needs at offensive line, edge rusher and tight end but Myles Jack has one year left on his rookie deal and White would be a natural replacement on one of the NFL's fastest defenses.

Broncos: Denver parted ways with Brandon Marshall this offseason and if they pass on a quarterback at No. 10, linebacker would make some sense there.

Bengals: Vontaze Burfict is now in Oakland and the Bengals' defense was a mess last season. White would anchor the middle of the unit without the headaches Burfict caused.

Steelers: Pittsburgh hasn't been able to replace Ryan Shazier and while they have needs at cornerback, edge rusher and wide receiver, they may consider trading up from No. 20 to get White or the other athletic linebacker in this class, Devin Bush.

Ravens: Baltimore let C.J. Mosley hit free agency and he signed a monster deal with the Jets. The team also needs help at edge rusher, offensive line and wide receiver; it's inconceivable that White's still on the board at No. 22 so the Ravens would have to trade up to get him.