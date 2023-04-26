Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72.8 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Connor Shaw

Summary:

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a rugged, decently athletic QB prospect who plays with a high-level of intensity. Once he flips the switch, it's on all game. If he doesn't succeed in the NFL it won't be because of a lack of want-to. While not incredibly accurate, he's an impressive pocket passer who quickly gets through his progressions and can throw with anticipation. The velocity on intermediate passes can also be impressive, particularly from a clean pocket. His throw-on-run ability is there, too, but arm talent in those situations is just average by NFL standards. Despite his smaller-ish size, Thompson-Robinson's designed run game talent is there, and he's a nifty scrambler/pass-rush avoider inside the pocket. At times, he trusts his athleticism and arm a bit too much and doesn't see defenders near his throwing lane. While he's quick, he's not exactly explosive and does take a few too many unnecessary hits behind the line. Overall, he's a decently high-floor QB with some upside.

Strengths:

Quality athleticism and arm

Super tough, willing to do anything on the field to win

Full-field reader

Plus accuracy

Scrambling ability is absolutely there

Weaknesses: