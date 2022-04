Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.76 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Kedric Golston

Strengths:

Interior defender with good size. Shows great grip strength. Draws double teams. Showed more speed and power at the Senior Bowl.

Weaknesses:

Inconsistent performer that could be a result of defensive scheme. Showed limited sack production despite playing at a lower level. Does not explode off the sack.

Accolades: