Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.63 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Trevor Guyton
Summary:
Jacob Sykes has the versatility to play situational football, but he lacks the ideal mass to hold up at the attack. The Harvard transfer has quick hands to shoot gaps but needs to develop more counter moves. He has average top-end speed.
Strengths:
- Versatility to play situational football
- Quick hands to shoot gaps
- High football IQ with Ivy League background
Weaknesses:
- Average top-end speed
- Doesn't gain ground in the run game
- Needs to develp more counter moves