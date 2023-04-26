Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.63 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Trevor Guyton

Summary:

Jacob Sykes has the versatility to play situational football, but he lacks the ideal mass to hold up at the attack. The Harvard transfer has quick hands to shoot gaps but needs to develop more counter moves. He has average top-end speed.

Strengths:

Versatility to play situational football

Quick hands to shoot gaps

High football IQ with Ivy League background

Weaknesses: