Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 80.98 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Ross Blacklock
Summary:
When he's on, Jalen Redmond is hard to contain; NFL teams would like to see more consistency from one game to the next. The flashes can be special at times, and that's what makes him such an intriguing prospect. He had a good week at the Senior Bowl.
Strengths:
- Quick off the snap; can get into interior OL's body quickly
- Will get hands up if he can't get to QB
- Is stout at the point of attack
- Moves well laterally, not a plodder -- a legit athlete -- and can get up on the QB in a hurry; has athleticism to not be juked in small areas by elusive/athletic QB
- Can be very disruptive on stunts/twists instead of just lining him up 1-vs-1
- Uses hands well at snap to control OL, then shows quick swim gets him in backfield
- Top-end DL athlete in terms of movement in space and change-of-direction abilities
Weaknesses:
- When playing over the center, he can struggle to re-anchor if he doesn't win initially
- Can sometimes struggle to get balance/get back into play on interior OL down blocks
- Can sometimes lose contain on RPOs because he's trying to make a play