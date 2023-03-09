Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.98 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Ross Blacklock

Summary:

When he's on, Jalen Redmond is hard to contain; NFL teams would like to see more consistency from one game to the next. The flashes can be special at times, and that's what makes him such an intriguing prospect. He had a good week at the Senior Bowl.

Strengths:

Quick off the snap; can get into interior OL's body quickly

Will get hands up if he can't get to QB

Is stout at the point of attack

Moves well laterally, not a plodder -- a legit athlete -- and can get up on the QB in a hurry; has athleticism to not be juked in small areas by elusive/athletic QB

Can be very disruptive on stunts/twists instead of just lining him up 1-vs-1

Uses hands well at snap to control OL, then shows quick swim gets him in backfield

Top-end DL athlete in terms of movement in space and change-of-direction abilities

Weaknesses: