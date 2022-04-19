Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.49 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Dre Greenlaw

Strengths:

Slot defender in a linebacker's body. Covered the slot more than anything else in 2021 and was quite good doing so. Physically equipped to man up or play in zone because he's twitchy and reads route concepts in a hurry. Flashed awesome awareness as the ball was arriving. Ready to battle with tight ends down the seam and will close on the football in a hurry. Modern-day slot defender who is comfortable and has the athleticism to play in space.

Weaknesses:

Not overly fast, and of course at 230-ish pounds, he's not going to stay with the lightning-quick slot WRs in the NFL. Older prospect who's already 24. Hard to peg how he handles typically linebacker duties because it's been a while since he's had them as a job description.

Accolades: