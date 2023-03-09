Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.31 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Drew Sample

Summary:

Luke Schoonmaker is a tight end with one season of quality production with impressive athleticism off the line and in his routes. He has minimal YAC capabilities and really gets after it as a blocker, both in-line and in space.

Strengths:

Explosive off the line

Quality route runner who can separate

Reliable hands, even to make the difficult grab

Awesome blocker, in-line and out in space, powerful and athletic

Weaknesses: