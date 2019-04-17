Mack, Daylon, DL, Texas A&M

NFL Draft analysis for Mack, Daylon, DL, Texas A&M

Draft Scouting Report:

Mack is a thick, talented mover for being 320-ish pounds. He has a stupidly strong bull rush and, as a senior, was freed from eating double teams at the nose tackle spot and flourished. Not a ton of pass rush from him, but he will push the pocket. -- CT

