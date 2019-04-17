Miller, Christian, EDGE, Alabama

NFL Draft analysis for Miller, Christian, EDGE, Alabama

Draft Scouting Report:

Miller was a rotational player on Alabama's loaded defense. I respect how he made the most of his appearances. He has long arms and a thinner lower half. He's a classic example of how vital hand work is for edge rushers. He almost always initiates contact with a fantastic one-arm straight arm and it gives him a steady base to counter. He can feel if the blocker is getting off balance in any direction, or he can simply bull rush into the quarterback. -- CT

