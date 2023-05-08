Every year when the first 2024 mock draft comes due, I think to the scene in "Elf" when they have finished delivering all of the presents and Santa says "now it's time to start preparations for next Christmas!" The 2023 NFL Draft is not even cold, but it is never too soon to look ahead as fans try to identify not only the players who could be of interest, but the potential roster situations to monitor.
In today's thought exercise, we explore four quarterbacks who could be taken in the first round.
The current draft order is comprised using SportsLine's Super Bowl odds but in reverse order.
Let's kick this off!
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Soph • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Williams is the best quarterback prospect in the class right now and it is not particularly close.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Arizona lands a pass catcher to go along with Caleb Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Soph • 6'1" / 188 lbs
It may be too rich for McKinstry but Indianapolis needs more help at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Fashanu would have been the first offensive tackle taken if he had declared this year.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Quinn Ewers QB
Texas • Fr • 6'2" / 206 lbs
If Washington is picking No. 5 overall, then one would think the Sam Howell experiment did not go well. The Commanders will not pass on a quarterback in that scenario.
Round 1 - Pick 6
JC Latham OL
Alabama • Soph • 6'6" / 326 lbs
Tampa Bay adds another massive offensive tackle to play with Tristan Wirfs.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Soph • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Chicago adds a prospect to raise the ceiling and floor of its pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Fr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
Maye has the arm strength and size but decision-making needs to improve.
Round 1 - Pick 9
BYU • Fr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
After adding Broderick Jones to play left tackle in 2023, the Steelers select the BYU offensive tackle to play on the opposite side.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Joe Alt OL
Notre Dame • Soph • 6'7" / 317 lbs
It was surprising how little New England addressed the offensive tackle position this offseason. I anticipate the team will have issues this season leading to this selection.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 270 lbs
The Ohio State rusher does as well as anyone getting his hands in pass lanes.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Maason Smith DT
LSU • Soph • 6'5" / 300 lbs
Smith missed all of the 2022 season due to injury but he has the athletic profile of an early-round contributor.
Round 1 - Pick 13
USC • Soph • 6'3" / 180 lbs
Green Bay's safety play has been underwhelming so it adds competition.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jared Verse DE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Chicago double dips at the edge rusher position. It is a premium position and the team could not address every area of weakness this year.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
New York could lose Leonard Williams, A'Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches after the season.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Michigan • Soph • 6'3" / 196 lbs
Minnesota finally lands its replacement to Kirk Cousins, who is slated to become a free agent.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Georgia • Soph • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Denver adds another safety to pair with Justin Simmons in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Boston College • Jr • 6'3" / 335 lbs
Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz are free agents after the season so New Orleans adds another body to the group.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Zak Zinter OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Las Vegas adds another body to its interior offensive line.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 20
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Houston has Dalton Schultz on a one-year contract but can upgrade the position at a cheaper rate.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Cade Stover TE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Miami lands a tight end capable of blocking in space, in addition to his responsibilities as a receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jack Sawyer DE
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 267 lbs
Los Angeles adds another ex-Buckeye to upgrade the pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Jacksonville can move on from Zay Jones, save money and potentially upgrade the room.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Soph • 5'11" / 189 lbs
After declining to address the position in the first-round this year, Detroit brings the local cornerback home.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Bralen Trice LB
Washington • Soph • 6'4" / 269 lbs
The Ravens have added a few pass rushers over the past two years but they have left a lot to be desired. They take another swing in an effort to correct the position.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Soph • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Dallas may need more firepower on offense if Michael Gallup does not return to form.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Duke • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
It is an important year for Mekhi Becton. If it goes poorly, New York will absolutely need a new starter on the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Soph • 6'4" / 249 lbs
Cincinnati adds another pass-catching element to the offense for Joe Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Kris Jenkins DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 285 lbs
Tim Settle, Ed Oliver, Poona Ford and DaQuan Jones are all slated to be free agents after the season.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Iowa • Soph • 6'1" / 209 lbs
San Francisco finds another long-term contributor at cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Denzel Burke CB
Ohio State • Soph • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Philadelphia adds a cornerback that can eventually take over for Darius Slay or James Bradberry.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Arizona • Jr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
The Chiefs could be looking to conserve salary cap space and moving on from Joe Thuney allows them to do it.