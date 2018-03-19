Player Blurb: Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Long-limbed. Frequently uses swipe/swim to keep offensive linemen away from his frame. before they get into his body. More of fluid athlete than twichy one. Not great deal of bend or dip around the edge, and he has tendency to slow down at pass-rushing apex. Awareness and hand use work wonders against the run. With some coaching, he can be a quality, well-rounded player.

College Recap:

Recruited out of Houston, Ejiofor had two sacks in limited action as a redshirt freshman, then missed the first five games of his sophomore year due to injury. He managed 4.5 sacks on the year despite playing just seven games in 2015. Ejiofor took his game to the next level as a junior, recording 50 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbled and even an interception in the Military Bowl while being named third-team All-ACC. Ejiofor matched his 17 tackles for loss from the previous season as a senior while also managing seven sacks and 43 total tackles. Ejiofor matched a career high by tallying three sacks in a single game at Georgie Tech, and he closed his career by managing two tackles for loss against Texas A&M in a Belk Bowl win. --R.J. White