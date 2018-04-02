Player Blurb: Garret Dooley, OLB, Wisconsin
NFL Draft analysis for Garret Dooley, OLB, Wisconsin
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Classic Wisconsin edge-rusher. Nuanced with his hands. Attempts to win with leverage. Sound albeit very unspectacular on the outside.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Rochester, Illinois, Dooley saw little work in his first few years (redshirting in 2013, not playing at all in 2014 and recording three assisted tackles in 2015). He then got on the field as a junior, racking up 40 tackles (6.5 for loss) with 3.5 sacks and starting two of his 14 games played.
Dooley started all 14 games at outside linebacker as a senior, totaling 39 tackles (10.5 for loss) with six sacks and one pass break-up. He had a massive game in a win over Northwestern, making 4.5 of his eight tackles for loss and ringing up three sacks. -- R.J. White
