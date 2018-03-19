Player Blurb: Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana
NFL Draft analysis for Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Smooth operator running routes and after the catch. Fluidity as an athlete helps him create separation often. Limited as a blocker. H-back type with plus receiving skills.
College Recap:
Thomas joined Nassau Community College after playing for Digital Harbor High School in Baltimore. After catching 23 passes for 433 yards and three TDs at Nassau, Thomas saw limited targets as a junior for Indiana, catching three passes for 28 yards, with two catches coming against Utah in the Foster Farms Bowl. Thomas developed as a receiving weapon as a senior, averaging 15 yards per catch on his 25 receptions and finishing the year with 376 yards and five touchdowns. He started his year with a bang, catching two touchdowns against Ohio State, and he closed with season-best 93 yards on four receptions with one TD against Rutgers. His senior season was enough to earn him honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. --R.J. White
-
How free agency has impacted draft plans
An avalanche of free-agent signings around the league has altered draft plans for most tea...
-
Draft: Ranking the interior OLs' skills
This is the sixth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...
-
NFL Mock: Bills get QB, Barkley falls
Making a pick for every single team in the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Baker Mayfield starring in a documentary
The Oklahoma product is documenting his fight against 'Haterade' in the lead-up to the 2018...
-
Mock: Free agency shakes up the board
Two big trades, five QBs in the first 15 picks, and Barkley lands in a surprising destinat...
-
Draft: Ranking the OTs' skills
This is the fifth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...