Player Blurb: Salesi Uhatafe, G, Utah

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Slow-moving, strong blocker who wins with a powerful leg churn. Susceptible to quickness and counter moves because of his heavy feet.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Euless, Texas, Uhatafe played in every game as a redshirt freshman, making five starts at right guard. He again played in every game the following season, with seven starts at right guard. Uhatafe was a 13-game starter at right guard in 2016, leading the team in snaps played. As a senior, Uhatafe earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors for his work at left guard. -- R.J. White