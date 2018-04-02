Player Blurb: Salesi Uhatafe, G, Utah
NFL Draft analysis for Salesi Uhatafe, G, Utah
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Slow-moving, strong blocker who wins with a powerful leg churn. Susceptible to quickness and counter moves because of his heavy feet.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Euless, Texas, Uhatafe played in every game as a redshirt freshman, making five starts at right guard. He again played in every game the following season, with seven starts at right guard. Uhatafe was a 13-game starter at right guard in 2016, leading the team in snaps played. As a senior, Uhatafe earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors for his work at left guard. -- R.J. White
-
Mock: Browns get a QB and the best DE
Plus, the Bills move up to No. 2 for their quarterback and the Giants replenish their talent...
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top safeties
Find out how Derwin James, Minkah Fitzpatrick and the rest of the top safeties stack up
-
2018 NFL Draft: NFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the NFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
2018 NFL Draft: AFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the AFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
Mock: Broncos watch QB well dry up
Could we actually see four quarterbacks go in the first four picks of the draft?
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top CBs
Find out how Denzel Ward, Joshua Jackson and the rest of the top cornerbacks stack up